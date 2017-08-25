Sid Vicious says he was a bigger star than Steve Austin and The Rock

Aug 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Sid is deluded.
That would be a no….
Nope. Sid Vicious may “rule the world”, but only one person was bigger than Austin and Rock combined: Hogan (as much as I can’t stand the dude), with The Naitch as a close second. Then Austin and Rock, Sting, Undertaker…
I’d put Sid around… and I like Sid too… He’d be #51.
#SorrySidVicious
