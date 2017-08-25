Sid Vicious says he was a bigger star than Steve Austin and The Rock

Aug 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

3 Responses

  1. Kerry says:
    August 25, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Sid is deluded.

  2. billet says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    That would be a no….

  3. Felix says:
    August 25, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Nope. Sid Vicious may “rule the world”, but only one person was bigger than Austin and Rock combined: Hogan (as much as I can’t stand the dude), with The Naitch as a close second. Then Austin and Rock, Sting, Undertaker…

    I’d put Sid around… and I like Sid too… He’d be #51.
    #SorrySidVicious

