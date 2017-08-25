Matt Morgan running for Longwood City Commissioner

– Matt Morgan, the former WWE and TNA star, announced his candidacy for Longwood City Commissioner, District 4 in Seminole County, Florida. “I have never been the type to sit back and ‘armchair quarterback’ or just complain about things. I am the type that goes out and gets things done. I feel it’s my duty to step up and finally start doing what needs to be done here for my fellow neighbors in this beautiful city,” Morgan said. The 40-year-old 7-foot star moved to Seminole County eight years ago with his family – his wife Larissa and 3-year-old son Jackson. “I want to do everything possible to make this city a place my three-year-old autistic son can take pride in. I hope that one day he decides to raise his family here as well. I decided it’s time to start doing. It’s time to be the voice for the voiceless here in the city of Longwood,” he added. Morgan wrestled for WWE between 2002 and 2005 and for TNA between 2007 2013. He recently returned to on Impact earlier this year but was released from his deal in July.

