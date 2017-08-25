Eli Drake becomes the new GFW World champion

Eli Drake became the unlikely new GFW World champion last night on Impact after he won a 20-man gauntlet match, an impressive feat considering he entered as the first competitor.

Drake joined the company in 2015 and had only won the King of the Mountain title before winning the big one last night.

The new champion spent most of his career on the independent circuit and had a few WWE appearances. In 2013 he signed a WWE developmental deal and was given the name of Slate Randall but he was released a year later.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)