Edge discusses the time he almost jumped to TNA

In his latest podcast with Christian, WWE hall of famer Edge discussed how he came close to jumping ship to TNA back in 2008 when his contract was up, but ultimately decided to stay with the WWE. Edge said that he never talked this with anybody but when his WWE deal was up, TNA officials reached out to him and offered him a contract with limited dates which he thought would be great for his body since he needed a break. He also brought up the possibility of wrestling AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at that time, which would be different from the WWE roster which he went through already. But the WWE Hall of Famer said that WWE always felt like home and recounted how when he went to WCW for a couple of matches, he walked out thinking that that place was not for him. Edge felt that it was the right decision for him to stay in the WWE and finish his career there although for Christian, things were different and going to TNA was certainly the best option for him to take. The Pod of Awesomeness featuring Edge and Christian is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play.

