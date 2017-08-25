Big Cass undergoes successful knee surgery

Big Cass underwent successful knee surgery yesterday in Birmingham, Alabama at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center under the care of Dr. Jeff Dugas to repair the torn ACL he suffered during his street fight match against his former tag team partner Enzo Amore.

Unfortunately for the big man, he is expected to be out of action for up to 9 months as rehabilitation for such surgery is one of the longest.

His real-life girlfriend Carmella was by his side when he went under the knife and posted post-surgery photos.

Dr. Jeff Dugas is the “go-to” guy of WWE and he has operated on a lot of Superstars such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Cesaro, Finn Balor, and many others.

