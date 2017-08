Ariya Daivari

Real name: Ariya Daivari

Height: 5’10″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of birth: April 11, 1989

Born: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pro debut: September 26, 2006

Trained by: Shawn Daivari & Shelton Benjamin

Finishing move: Cobra clutch

Biography

– On the October 10, 2016 episode of Raw, Daivari made his main roster debut as part of the cruiserweight division on Raw, losing by submission to the Cruiserweight Champion T.J. Perkins.

