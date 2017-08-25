AJ Styles predicts the Young Bucks will be in WWE in five years

Aug 25, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“Oooh man, that is a tough question. For guys who know to do what they do and they’ve got it done before they even get here….so, I would say….oh, that’s a tough question, man….I give them five years, at the most. Within five years. Yeah. That’s my timeline. What do you think, had the people asked, ‘Do you think AJ Styles would come here?’, if you could have asked that ten years ago? What do you think people would have said then? You never know, man.”

source: PWinsider

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad