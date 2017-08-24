WWE signs new TV deal in the Caribbean with live broadcasts

WWE and Flow 1 – the Caribbean’s go-to channel for leading local, regional and global content – today announced a multi-year agreement to televise Raw and Smackdown live beginning this Monday, August 28. Flow 1 will now be the exclusive English-language home of WWE in the Caribbean.

Flow 1 will televise Raw live at 8PM ET Mondays and Smackdown live at 8PM ET Tuesdays. Additionally, Flow 1 will air WWE Experience, a one-hour weekly WWE highlights show, on Saturdays at 8PM ET, and This Week in WWE, a 30-minute weekly highlights show, on Sundays at 10PM ET.

“WWE is a renowned global sports entertainment brand that fits perfectly with our overarching strategy to bring our valued customers the best, most popular content to meet their specific demands,” said Garry Sinclair, President of the Caribbean for Cable & Wireless, operator of Flow. “This is a big deal for WWE fans across the Caribbean, as this partnership enables us to bring even more content that viewers around the world enjoy.”

Fans will also be able to watch the shows anytime, anywhere via Flow To Go, an innovative mobile app that allows authenticated Flow customers access to their shows from a web browser, smartphone or tablet. They can also re-watch any episode to catch up at any time on Flow’s On-Demand Platform.

“We’re pleased to have Flow join us in televising WWE programming throughout the Caribbean,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to expand our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment throughout the region.”

