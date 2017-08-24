Superstar Billy Graham not a fan of Shelton Benjamin

Graham via Facebook:

SERIOUSLY WWE ????

As you can see by the photo below, the WWE is bringing

back Shelton Benjamin. I guess they introduced him on Smackdown live last night as well. That announcement must

have created a stampede at the ticket outlets wherever

Smackdown is next week. Going to make him the tag team

partner for Chad Gable? Oh god, what is Vince thinking on

this one? I clearly remember Benjamin having absolutely zero

charisma way back. More amateur wrestling folks? It’s a total

joke and more boring matches.

I like the question from my Facebook fan Paul Coville..”Charisma? What’s that get you somebody like Austin or the Rock who are pathetic in the ring? ” Yes, you are correct Mr Coville, as charisma will cover up a multitude of sins. You most definitely can be worthless in the ring, but if you have that magical ingredient called charisma, you can be a main event-er.

And finally, speaking of main event performers, this Saturday the 26th of August, the much hyped about Floyd Mayweather vs MMA champ Conor McGregor fight is going to take place. I want to know if any of my Facebook fans have bought a PPV ticket? Also, though this spectacle has been the center of tons of jokes, I believe these 2 guys are going to try and kick each others asses for real. Anyone have any final thoughts on this ” Fight of The Century ? ”

Superstar Billy Graham

