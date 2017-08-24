Kenny Omega comments on WWE eliminating beach balls at live events

Aug 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Road Dogg, who I don’t always agree with, is right though. You choose to go to the show, so don’t be a litle bitch complaining about how tired you are on the 4th day.
