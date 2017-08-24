Kane praises Braun Strowman

“I think he’s doing great and I agree with (Jim Ross that Strowman can be the next big thing in WWE). I think he’s going to be a big star. I was talking to people today that were just talking about him and the thing about it was, when he first came up, he was really green and hadn’t been in the (professional wrestling) business very long. He came from a strongman background. He has lost like 50 lbs. or more than that since he came along with WWE, so imagine how big he was before because he’s enormous now! He (has) done a good job of getting himself into ring shape. And, I mean, he (has) got it all. And I agree with (Ross). I think he’s going to be a big star. He (has) got a great attitude as well and often, unfortunately, that’s people’s biggest enemy is when you don’t have a great attitude, but you’ve got all the other gifts, you ain’t going to go nowhere. But he does have a great attitude. I think he’s going to go somewhere.”

Source: The Ross Report

