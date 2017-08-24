Don’t expect The New Day to break up anytime soon

Aug 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon’s ultimate goal is to have The New Day be the greatest tag team in WWE history. To do that he wants to have them get multiple title reigns along with their historic 483 tag title reign. This explains why they dropped the SDL tag titles so soon to The Usos.

The Dudleys hold the record at 9 with Edge and Christian a long with the Hardys with 7. That means were at least getting 7 more New Day tag title runs folks.

(via The Spotlight)

(Visited 91 times, 91 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

One Response

  1. Mr Doo Dah says:
    August 24, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    As long as several of the others get to have them in between. Breezango are gonna deserve some runs even if short.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad