Don’t expect The New Day to break up anytime soon

According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon’s ultimate goal is to have The New Day be the greatest tag team in WWE history. To do that he wants to have them get multiple title reigns along with their historic 483 tag title reign. This explains why they dropped the SDL tag titles so soon to The Usos.

The Dudleys hold the record at 9 with Edge and Christian a long with the Hardys with 7. That means were at least getting 7 more New Day tag title runs folks.

(via The Spotlight)

(Visited 91 times, 91 visits today)