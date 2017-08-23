Jerry Lawler on why he thinks Undertaker was in Brooklyn

Aug 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

From his podcast “Dinner With The King”

“I did not see or hear him mentioned at all [backstage at SummerSlam],” Lawler said. “I dress in the talent relations room where at one point or another everybody on the card came through that room and I never saw him.”

“Here’s something that I just realized. He may have been there because they were doing scans for a new game,” Lawler stated. “Everybody that was on the show that night, myself included, had to be scanned. This company, it’s not the 2K people, it’s a different game that’s gonna be coming out next year. So everybody had to have their face scans and their body scans.”

