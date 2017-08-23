Dwayne Johnson slips to #2 in Forbes’ top 10 best-paid actors chart

Aug 23, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lost his #1 place on Hollywood’s top 10 best-paid actors chart however he came mighty close in #2.

Johnson earned a total of $65 million for the year, approximately half a million more than last year, but he was toppled by his Pain & Gain co-star Mark Wahlberg, who came in at $68 million – just $3 million more than Johnson.

The former WWE champion remains one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood.

