8/23/17 WWE NXT Coverage

This week’s NXT opens with a video recap of this past Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. We head into the Barclays Center for tonight’s show, where we see the main event will be Trent Seven and Tyler Bate and Wolfgang and Pete Dunne. We also see that Peyton Royce will battle Sarah Logan later tonight.

No Way Jose’s music hits and he comes out and leads a conga line with some fans from ringside. Lars Sullivan rushes out and lays out Jose from behind. Sullivan beats Jose down on the outside and then tosses him into the ring. Sullivan smashes Jose in the corner and then slams him down to the mat.

We see that we will see exclusive footage from the match between Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we take a look back at the match between Andrade “Cien” Almas and Johnny Gargano from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, which was won by Almas. We then see an interview with Gargano. Gargano says Zelina Vega’s interference is not an excuse. He says he has no excuses, he simply lost. He says he has to be better and a lot of people still believe in him. He says he promises them and himself that his loss was far from the end for Johnny Wrestling.

We now take a look back at the match between Asuka and Ember Moon from this past Saturday night, in which Asuka successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship. We see an interview with Asuka. She says Ember is strong, but she is better than Ember. Asuka says Ember never had a chance and then she answers some questions in Japanese. Then the says she doesn’t know what is next, but she is keeping the championship. We then see that Asuka suffered a broken collarbone during the match and is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks.

We see that Peyton Royce and Sarah Logan will go one-on-one after the break.

