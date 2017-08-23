37 New WWE 2K18 Playable Superstars Revealed (Video)

As seen above, IGN has posted part 2 of their WWE 2K18 roster reveal with hosts Corey Graves and Renee Young. Their special guest for this video is Samoa Joe. Below are 37 new playable Superstars confirmed for the game. The first 47 can also be seen below:

Revealed Last Week:

* Bray Wyatt

* Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn

* Dean Ambrose

* Baron Corbin

* Kalisto

* Akira Tozawa

* Sin Cara

* Hideo Itami

* Eric Young

* Jinder Mahal

* Bushwacker Butch

* Bushwacker Luke

* Konnor

* Viktor

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* Nikki Cross

* Alundra Blayze

* Emma

* Lita

* Summer Rae

* Paige

* Brie Bella

* Nikki Bella

* British Bulldog

* Buddy Roberts

* Diamond Dallas Page

* Big Boss Man

* Mark Henry

* Bam Bam Bigelow

* Bret Hart

* Dusty Rhodes

* The Undertaker

* Big Show

* Andre the Giant

* Kane

* Diesel (and Kevin Nash)

* Luke Harper

* Erick Rowan

* Sawyer Fulton

* Alexander Wolfe

* Killian Dain

* Braun Strowman

* Goldust

Revealed This Week:

* Goldberg

* Earthquake

* Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

* Larry Zbyszko

* Brutus Beefcake

* Greg Valentine

* Edge

* The Godfather

* Eddie Guerrero

* Daniel Bryan

* Maryse

* Naomi

* Sasha Banks

* Bayley

* Ivory

* Natalya

* Mickie James

* Becky Lynch

* Tamina

* Ember Moon

* Kerry Von Erich

* Kevin Von Erich

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Mojo Rawley

* Zack Ryder

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* AJ Styles

* Bobby Roode

* The Miz

* Roman Reigns

* The Rock

* Randy Orton

* Triple H

* Kurt Angle

* Brock Lesnar

* John Cena

