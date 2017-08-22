WWE Announces Surgery for Big Cass, How Long He’s Expected To Be Out of Action

After undergoing a MRI today, WWE has announced that Big Cass will need surgery for the left knee injury that he suffered during the Brooklyn Street Fight with Enzo Amore on RAW. WWE also confirmed that Cass suffered an ACL tear and possibly a medial meniscus tear.

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report,” said WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson.

Cass will be undergoing surgery this week and WWE noted that he will have a long road back to the ring.

“A typical ACL tear takes about nine months [to recover from],” Robinson said.

