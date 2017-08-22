Tony Schiavone returning to the wrestling broadcast booth

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The voice for some of pro wrestling’s most iconic moments is finally returning to the sport in which he loves. Tony Schiavone will be joining Rich Bocchini to call MLW: One-Shot, which will be available on MLW.tv within 72 hours of the event on October 5th.

“I’m really excited to return, and the reason I am so excited is because I respect what these wrestlers do,” said Schiavone, who shared that he is particularly looking forward to calling the matches of Ricochet, Sami Callihan, and Jeff Cobb.

A television and radio sports broadcaster for decades, Tony has seen and done just about everything imaginable working for Jim Crockett Promotions, WWE and WCW on air as a play-by-play man as well as behind the scenes as a TV producer.

You don’t have to wait to hear Tony on the airwaves as he has a popular podcast on the MLW Radio Network available every Monday called What Happened When with his podcasting tag team partner Conrad Thompson.

MLW: One-Shot’s card thus far feature:

Ricochet vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

MVP vs. Sami Callihan

Jeff Cobb vs. TBA

Several more matches showcasing today and tomorrow’s best wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

MLW: One-Shot will be available within 72 hours of the event occurring on October 5th with Rich Bocchini calling the action ringside. Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

Buy tickets to MLW: One-Shot today at http://www.mlw.eventbrite.com.

Learn more about MLW.tv at: http://www.MLW.tv.

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event.

After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Dress code: There is no dress code for this event.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

