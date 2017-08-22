Strowman talks about his ascent to the main event scene

“I don’t take it as pressure. I take it as opportunities. We are all given opportunities to do what we do and anytime WWE hands me the ball, I put my head down and I run as hard as I can and so far, no one’s been able to stop me. It’s surreal still to me. Being in video games and all that stuff. I grew up a small-town boy and didn’t have a whole lot. To see myself on the lights, plastered all over, my picture’s on the Barclays Center. I’m in the new WWE 2K18 video game and I’m main eventing Summerslam and literally almost two years to the day I debuted, I’m main eventing (for WWE). So, if that doesn’t speak to my work ethic, I don’t know what does.”

source: CBS Radio’s The Taz Show

