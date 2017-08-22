Steve Austin says he’s okay with other people using the Stunner

Aug 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“There’s different ways to go about it. Sometimes people will check with other guys. I’m down with anybody using the Stunner. I would prefer that it be used as a used a finisher, and not as the current routine with the DDT, where it’s basically one of the lamest false-finishes in the The Rockbusiness after being one of the most devastating finishers in the history of the business.”

source: thewrap.com

