Steve Austin says he’s okay with other people using the Stunner

“There’s different ways to go about it. Sometimes people will check with other guys. I’m down with anybody using the Stunner. I would prefer that it be used as a used a finisher, and not as the current routine with the DDT, where it’s basically one of the lamest false-finishes in the The Rockbusiness after being one of the most devastating finishers in the history of the business.”

source: thewrap.com

