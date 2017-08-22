Paul Heyman makes JR and audience cry at ringside show in New York

Footage from the RINGSIDE with Jim Ross show held this past Friday at Gotham Comedy Club where Paul Heyman made Jim Ross cry for six straight minutes found its way online. Heyman was the special guest of JR on this show and towards the end, Heyman recounted the story of when Ross called him to see if he would be available to appear. When Heyman asked JR why would he open up himself to such vulnerable circumstances considering the death of his wife earlier this year, Ross replied saying that because when he’s up there with the fans, he feels at home and they make him feel good. At that point, Ross started crying, along with some members of the audience as well. Heyman continued to put over JR for the work he did over the years in the business and how he always had his back dating back to the early WCW days. Heyman held JR’s hand throughout the segment and after multiple standing ovations, he told the crowd that the final curtain call should be just to Jim Ross, and he left the stage after giving a hug and a kiss to the WWE Hall of Famer.

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)