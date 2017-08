Our thoughts are with WWE star Dana Brooke, whose boyfriend, bodybuilder Dallas McCarver has passed away at just 26 years old.

According to early reports, McCarver died from choking on food at his home in Florida. Brooke told TMZ that the last time she spoke to him, he was about to make dinner and his last words to her were, “I love you. Goodbye.”

(Visited 107 times, 127 visits today)