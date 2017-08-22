Dana Brooke issues statement on the passing of her boyfriend

❤️So here it goes, I'll try & be short– aug 22 the lord received another angel, who happens 2 be my LIFE- MY Dallas the one WHO ONLY UNDERSTOOD ME! I can speak on the behalf of his family– the love and support you all are showing for him & us is OVERWHELMING!! Dallas would always tell me "just keep swimming his little pengutimous (hippo mixed with penguin)" he would tell everyone the same — just keep swimming, keep moving through life and he will be your angel above!! He had a way with making people laugh!! Dallas was an exceptional body builder, but I didn't see him for that .. I saw him for HIM AND HIS HEART!! He is the best individual I have ever met– my ying to my yang.. finished my sentences and knew what I was thinking before I'd say it!! We had it all figured out – new WWE superstar "Big country" & "country strong" mixed tag team!!! — you were my life , you are my life, I still smell u and feel ur presence, NEVER LEAVE MY SIDE — like I have always asked; and u said NO NEVER Mrs. McCarver — I had your back and I knew you had mine!! Your our angel– STAYED TUNED FOR A NONPROFIT I have started — and as well as a memorial service as details will be out soon! #rip #myangel #mydallas #dallasmccarver #dteam #raw #ifbb #bodybuilding #losingalovedone #myheart #wwe #justkeepswimming #soulmate #swolemate #bestfriend #love #pray #faith #staystrong

