Breaking News: Big Cass’ Injury Revealed as a Torn ACL; Could Miss Up to Nine Months

An initial MRI of Big Cass’ left knee shows that he will require surgery.

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report,” WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson said.

The seven-footer will be undergoing surgery this week to repair the damage, which will be the start of a long road back to the squared circle.

“A typical ACL tear takes about nine months [to recover from],” Robinson said.

Big Cass was injured during a “Brooklyn Street Fight” against former tag team partner Enzo Amore on last night’s Raw.

