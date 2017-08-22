Breaking News: Big Cass’ Injury Revealed as a Torn ACL; Could Miss Up to Nine Months

Aug 22, 2017 - by Michael Riba

WWE has posted the following update on Big Cass on its website:

An initial MRI of Big Cass’ left knee shows that he will require surgery.

“It looks like he has an ACL tear, possibly a medial meniscus tear, but we’re going to wait for the radiologist to evaluate the MRI and give us their full report,” WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson said.

The seven-footer will be undergoing surgery this week to repair the damage, which will be the start of a long road back to the squared circle.

“A typical ACL tear takes about nine months [to recover from],” Robinson said.

Big Cass was injured during a “Brooklyn Street Fight” against former tag team partner Enzo Amore on last night’s Raw.

One Response

  1. Ian says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Maybe he’ll work on being less boring when he returns. He is one of the most bland big guys I can remember.

