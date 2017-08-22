Alexa Bliss talks about her fight with anorexia in her youth

“The eating disorder is one of those things that I never talked about because I didn’t want people shaming me or people feeling sorry for me. I didn’t want either of those. I feel like when I was going through that, I didn’t have anybody to look up to and be able to see they went through it and they are OK. A lot of people that I know who are dealing with eating disorders are still dealing with them today because you never get over them. It’s always a bit in the back of my mind… You have to know your life means more than that. You can accomplish anything no matter what demons are put in front of you. You can push through anything.”

source: USA Today

