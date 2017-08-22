8/21/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Albany, New York

Below are the results from the 8/21/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Albany, New York:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos defeated The New Day

2. Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan and Aiden English

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara

4. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev

5. 3-on-2 Handicap Match

Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina

6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

7. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton

