8/21/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Albany, New York
Below are the results from the 8/21/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Albany, New York:
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Usos defeated The New Day
2. Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan and Aiden English
3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Sin Cara
4. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Rusev
5. 3-on-2 Handicap Match
Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina
6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin
7. WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)