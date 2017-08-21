WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar for RAW, Promo for WWE No Mercy, WWE’s Uncaged III Album

– Below is a new promo for the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view. The RAW brand event will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

– The “WWE: Uncaged III” album was released via Amazon Music today at this link. It’s also available on iTunes. The album features theme songs of Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Steve Austin, Eddie Guerrero, Doink the Clown, Rick Martel, Ministry of Darkness, SmackDown, Triple H, Owen Hart, Jeff Jarrett, Kaientai, Viscera, Batista and The Rock.

– WWE just announced WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for tonight’s post-SummerSlam RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They tweeted the following:

