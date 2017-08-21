This Day In Wrestling History – August 21st

1979 – Dusty Rhodes defeats Harley Race, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1997 – WCW’s Clash of the Champions XXXV is held in Nashville, TN, in front of 4,122 fans. This was WCW’s final Clash of the Champions event.

– Steve McMichael defeats Jeff Jarrett (with Queen Debra), to win the WCW United States Championship.

– Raven defeats Stevie Richards, in a No Disqualification Match.

– Alex Wright defeats Ultimo Dragon, to win the WCW World Television Championship.

– Chris Jericho defeats Eddy Guerrero, to retain the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

– In an Eight-Man Tag Team Match, the team of Psychosis, Silver King, Villano IV, & Villano V defeat Super Calo, Juventud Guerrera, Lizmark Jr., & Hector Garza.

– Ric Flair & Curt Hennig defeat Syxx & Konnan.

– Scott Hall & Randy Savage defeat Diamond Dallas Page & Lex Luger, to retain the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Savage subbed for Kevin Nash, under the Freebird Rule.

2000 – With The Rock serving as special guest referee, Lita defeats Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley, to win the WWF Women’s Championship. Shane McMahon defeats Steve Blackman, to win the WWF Hardcore Championship. In the Monday Night Wars, RAW IS WAR (6.2 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.6 rating).

2005 – WWE’s 18th annual SummerSlam is held in Washington, D.C., in front of 15,700 fans.

Sunday Night Heat:

– Chris Masters defeats The Hurricane (with Super Stacy & Rosey).

SummerSlam:

– Chris Benoit defeats Orlando Jordan, via submission, to win the WWE United States Championship.

– Edge (with Lita) defeats Matt Hardy.

– In a Ladder Match, Rey Mysterio defeats Eddie Guerrero (with Vickie Guerrero), to win custody of Dominic (Mysterio’s real life son).

– Kurt Angle defeats Eugene (with Christy Hemme), via submission, to regain his Olympic Gold Medal.

– Randy Orton defeats The Undertaker.

– John Cena defeats Chris Jericho, to retain the WWE Championship.

– In a No Holds Barred Match, Batista defeats John Bradshaw Layfield, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

– In the main event, Hulk Hogan defeats Shawn Michaels.

2016 – WWE’s 29th annual SummerSlam is held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, in front of 15,974 fans.

Pre-Show Matches:

– In a 12-Man Tag Team Match, the team of American Alpha (Chad Gable & Jason Jordan), The Hype Bros. (Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder), and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeat the team of Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango), The Ascension (Konnor & Victor), and The Vaudevillains (Simon Gotch & Aiden English).

– Sami Zayn & Neville defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & Devon).

– Sheamus defeats Cesaro, in the first match of a Best-of-Seven series.

SummerSlam:

– Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho defeat Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

– Charlotte defeats Sasha Banks, to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

– The Miz (with Maryse) defeats Apollo Crews, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– AJ Styles defeats John Cena.

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeat The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), via disqualification. The New Day retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.

– In a Six-Woman Tag Team Match, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, & Natalya defeat Becky Lynch, Carmella, & Naomi. – Dean Ambrose defeats Dolph Ziggler, to retain the WWE World Championship.

– Finn Balor (as The Demon King) defeats Seth Rollins, to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

– In the main event, Brock Lesnar defeats Randy Orton, via technical knockout.

2016 – KUSHIDA defeats Yoshiobu Kanemaru, to win New Japan’s Super J-Cup.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 3-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres (33 years old); former WWE wrestler Nathan Jones (48 years old); Canadian Wrestling Hall of Famer & Stampede Wrestling Hall of Famer Keith Hart (66 years old); former WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestler Tommy Drake (38 years old); and NXT wrestler Trent Seven (36 years old).

Today would’ve been the 82nd birthday for WWE Hall of Famer Judy Grable.

