The Usos on Their Title Win (Video), Naomi Congratulates Natalya, Actor at SummerSlam

Aug 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos interrupting Mike Rome after their win over The New Day during the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The Usos say they went out and gave it their all, and if you don’t know now – you now that it’s not paranoia… it’s The Usos.

– Actor Macaulay Culkin and Shane McMahon’s sons were among those in the crowd at the Barclays Center for SummerSlam. Culkin has appeared at WWE events in the past.

– Naomi tweeted the following on losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Natalya at SummerSlam:

