Shawn Michaels Appears at SummerSlam (Video), Opening Video Package, The New Day

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on last night’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show as the new Colonel from WWE sponsor KFC. HBK came out dressed as The Colonel and danced around for a quick segment, which you can see below:

– Below is the opening video package used for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn:

– As noted, The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Sunday’s SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The New Day’s special gear was done as a tribute to Marvel’s Red Lantern. You can check out the gear below:

