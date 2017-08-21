Shawn Michaels Appears at SummerSlam (Video), Opening Video Package, The New Day

Aug 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on last night’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show as the new Colonel from WWE sponsor KFC. HBK came out dressed as The Colonel and danced around for a quick segment, which you can see below:

– Below is the opening video package used for Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn:

– As noted, The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Sunday’s SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. The New Day’s special gear was done as a tribute to Marvel’s Red Lantern. You can check out the gear below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad