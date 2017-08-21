Roman Reigns explains why he’s not in The Shield’s reunion

Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN Sports Center this morning to promote tonight’s RAW at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The main thing for me right now, I’ve been in that Universal Title picture. You can ask Seth or Dean, if they were able to be in that same situation, that’s what you go for. You want to have that top title, and that’s definitely it. I’m super proud of those guys, they exemplified what makes The Shield so special (at SummerSlam). The teamwork and just that brotherhood of just going out there and getting it done – not for yourself, but for the man next to you. It really showed why when we came in, why we were so special.”

(Visited 104 times, 104 visits today)