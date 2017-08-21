Mae Classic Brackets, Steve Austin on the SummerSlam Main Event, Sasha Banks Video

Aug 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of new RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks talking to Mike Rome after her win over Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. Sasha says she’s feeling so many mixed emotions. She doesn’t know if she’s happy because she’s a four-time champion or because she broke her curse of never winning a title match at a pay-per-view, or the streak of losing in the Barclays Center. Sasha says she did do exactly what she said she would do – beat Bliss. It was supposed to be Bayley getting the shot but she says she did it for both of them.

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin tweeted the following on the SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way main event, which saw WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar retain over Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

– WWE has a Twitter account set up for The Mae Young Classic at @MaeYoungClassic. The Bracketology special with Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita premiered after SummerSlam and can be seen on the WWE Network. The first four episodes will premiere after the August 28th RAW goes off the air on the WWE Network. Below is a look at the brackets:

