Daniel Bryan Deletes Kurt Angle Tweet, Neville on His Title Win (Video), Lin Manuel
– Below is video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville hushing Mike Rome after his win over Akira Tozawa on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Neville says to everyone who denied him and to everyone who watched last week’s RAW but didn’t realize that Tozawa’s win was a fluke – he is Neville and WWE 205 Live is his. Neville says 205 Live will continue to be his until he is done with it.
– As seen during SummerSlam, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle shot a backstage segment where they had a friendly back & forth on which brand would steal the show. Angle chanted “yes!” in Bryan’s face as Bryan responded with “no!” several times. It’s worth noting that Bryan re-tweeted video of the segment and wrote, “#BryanvsAngle” but that tweet has since been deleted.
– Actor and lifelong fan Lin Manuel was in attendance for SummerSlam last night. Here he is with Rome, Kalisto and referee Jason Ayers:
EXCLUSIVE: @HamiltonMusical creator @Lin_Manuel just wanted to be in the ARENA where it happens… #SummerSlam #BitOfADay pic.twitter.com/oECu81Pq64
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2017
A pleasure meeting @Lin_Manuel tonight at @WWE #Summerslam! pic.twitter.com/jRFl4Pa6Kp
— Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) August 21, 2017
I am not throwing away my shot! @lin_manuel #luchaluchalucha #latinos #ImagineLuchaAchieve #LuchaLuchaLucha true inspiration.. pic.twitter.com/QtJn0aA6PM
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) August 21, 2017
