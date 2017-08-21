Daniel Bryan Deletes Kurt Angle Tweet, Neville on His Title Win (Video), Lin Manuel

Aug 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville hushing Mike Rome after his win over Akira Tozawa on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Neville says to everyone who denied him and to everyone who watched last week’s RAW but didn’t realize that Tozawa’s win was a fluke – he is Neville and WWE 205 Live is his. Neville says 205 Live will continue to be his until he is done with it.

– As seen during SummerSlam, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle shot a backstage segment where they had a friendly back & forth on which brand would steal the show. Angle chanted “yes!” in Bryan’s face as Bryan responded with “no!” several times. It’s worth noting that Bryan re-tweeted video of the segment and wrote, “#BryanvsAngle” but that tweet has since been deleted.

– Actor and lifelong fan Lin Manuel was in attendance for SummerSlam last night. Here he is with Rome, Kalisto and referee Jason Ayers:

#Hamilton's #LinManuel joins @mikeromewwe backstage at #Summerslam!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

