Charlotte Gives Update on Ric Flair, Bayley on Her Injury and Recovery (Video)

– Above is video of Bayley, without her sling, backstage at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view giving an update on her condition. Bayley says she was excited to finally have a SummerSlam match in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center but despite the injury, she knows she will have another chance. Bayley says she’s taking it all in and is excited to see her best friend Sasha Banks beat RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Bayley talks about how she’s lucky to still be involved with SummerSlam Week. She saw a physical therapist in Brooklyn this week and he taped her up, which has made it easier to go without the sling. She believes she made a lot of progress this week and will continue to make progress over the next few weeks. Bayley say she will keep getting better and is excited to get better as she’s already ready to return.

– Charlotte Flair took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon and gave an update on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who was hospitalized last Saturday. Flair underwent surgery on Monday and has been in critical condition. Flair is reportedly suffering from multiple organ problems but he was said to be in better spirits, awake & communicating, as of the weekend. Charlotte wrote the following on her dad:

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he’d be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!

