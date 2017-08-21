Charlotte Flair with positive news about her dad, but long road ahead

Aug 21, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Charlotte Flair – who was absent from SummerSlam weekend – posted somewhat of a positive message on her Instagram last night along with a photo of her father and herself holding hands on a hospital bed.

“After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family,” Charlotte wrote.

She encouraged her fellow WWE Superstars to “give a little extra flair for him” during SummerSlam and said that everyone knows he would be backstage at the show if he could.

