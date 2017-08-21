Charlotte Flair with positive news about her dad, but long road ahead

Charlotte Flair – who was absent from SummerSlam weekend – posted somewhat of a positive message on her Instagram last night along with a photo of her father and herself holding hands on a hospital bed.

“After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family,” Charlotte wrote.

She encouraged her fellow WWE Superstars to “give a little extra flair for him” during SummerSlam and said that everyone knows he would be backstage at the show if he could.

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)