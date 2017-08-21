“Celebrated Superstar” and a Street Fight on Tonight’s RAW, Champions Get Title Plates (Videos)

Aug 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen above and below, WWE posted videos of custom title plates being installed for new RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville ahead of tonight’s RAW:

– Below is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announcing that a “celebrated Superstar” will be showing up on tonight’s post-SummerSlam RAW from Brooklyn. Angle doesn’t elaborate on the surprise but word is that it will be John Cena.

– A Brooklyn Street Fight between Enzo Amore and Big Cass has also been confirmed for tonight’s RAW from the Barclays Center. Enzo issues the challenge in this video:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad