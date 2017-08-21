Adam Cole on His WWE NXT Debut, SummerSlam Week Highlights, Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE posted this video looking at the various happenings during SummerSlam Week in the New York City area:

– Adam Cole tweeted the following on his big debut at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night. As noted, Cole beat down new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre along with Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly after Drew’s big win over Bobby Roode. Fish and O’Reilly had beat down The Authors of Pain and new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY earlier in the night. Cole wrote the following and says the former ROH champions have come to rule the WWE Universe now:

– Shinsuke Nakamura tweeted the following after his loss to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last night:

Thank you #SummerSlam !! Thank you Brooklyn !! see ya next Tuesday #SDLive !! Sun rises again. pic.twitter.com/qQf0mSY96J — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 21, 2017

