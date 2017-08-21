A Bella Twin Reportedly Joining Upcoming Reality TV Competition

People reports that Nikki Bella is set to join the 25th season of Dancing with The Stars.

Nikki and Drew Scott from Property Brothers have both signed on to compete on the next season of the reality dance competition series.

The 25th season of DWTS premieres on Monday, September 18th on ABC.

Chris Jericho previously appeared on the 12th season of DWTS.

