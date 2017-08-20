WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show Coverage



The SummerSlam Kickoff show kicks off with Renee Young, Jerry Lawler, Lita, and David Otunga welcoming us to the show. Charly Caruso is in the Social Media Lounge and she says she will be joined by Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins later on tonight.

The panel hypes the WWE Network, and then we take a look back to Smackdown Live on Tuesday when Baron Corbin failed on his Money in the Bank cash-in against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Dasha Fuentes interviews Corbin backstage. He says he is not the champion because of John Cena. Corbin says he doesn’t regret cashing in, but Cena will regret costing him the match. Renee reminds us of one of the kickoff matches, The New Day vs. The Usos for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship, as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we see the video hype package for the match between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt. Otunga says he is really looking forward to this match and it will be awesome. Lita says Wyatt is intimidating, but there is nothing more insurmountable than the Demon that Finn Balor will bring tonight. Lawler says Wyatt’s sole purpose is to make people fear him, but Balor doesn’t fear anybody. Lawler, Lita, and Otunga all pick Balor to win. Renee brings up another Kickoff Show match, The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miztourage, as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we see the video hype package for the match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens. We join Dasha and Shane McMahon backstage. McMahon says he is going to call it down the middle, but if something happens he will take matters into his own hands. Back at the panel, Lita says she believes McMahon will call it down the middle and Otunga agrees. Lawler says McMahon will end up being a big part of the outcome of the match. Lita says she wants Styles to win and Otunga picks Styles as well, while Lawler picks Owens.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Jason Jordan and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) vs. The Miztourage (The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel) (w/Maryse)

Matt and Axel start the match. They lock up and Matt applies a side-headlock. Axel backs him into the corner, but Matt connects with a right and applied another headlock. Jeff tags in and he and Matt double-team Axel for a bit. Jeff connects with Poetry in Motion to Axel and then delivers a dropkick to the back. Jeff goes for the cover, but Axel kicks out quickly. Jordan tags in and applies an arm wringer to Axel, but Axel comes back and takes Jordan down with a few knee shots. Dallas tags in and connects with a shot to the midsection. Dallas takes Jordan to the corner, but Jordan comes back with forearm shots and then takes Dallas down with a dropkick. Jordan goes for the cover, but Dallas kicks out at two.

Jordan keeps Dallas grounded and then applies a wrist-lock and tags in Matt. Matt comes off the ropes and delivers an elbow to Dallas. Jeff and then Jordan tag in quickly and Miz and Axel get into the ring as well. Matt and Jeff send Miz and Axel to the floor and Jordan slams Dallas to the mat. Jeff tags in and goes up top, but Axel pulls Dallas out of the ring as we head to a break.

Back from the break, Jeff is in control of Dallas. Jeff connects with a double leg-drop and goes for the cover, but Dallas kicks out. Dallas comes back and takes Jeff to the corner. Jeff fights out and goes up top, but Axel pulls him down. Miz tags in and stomps away on Jeff. Miz kicks Jeff in the face and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Miz applies a rear chin-lock, but Jeff fights to his feet. Miz grounds him again and tags in Axel. Axel takes Jeff down to the mat and applies a rear chin-lock of his own. Jeff fights to his feet again, but Axel slams him right back down. Axel slings Jeff into the corner, but Jeff takes out Miz and Dallas. Jeff connects with an inverted enzuiguri and tags in Matt as Miz tags in as well.

Matt slams Miz into the turnbuckle repeatedly and then connects with a clothesline. Matt takes out Dallas and Axel as well and then clubs Miz from the top rope. Matt goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate, but Miz counters and delivers a DDT. Miz goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Miz delivers the It Kicks to Matt, but Matt dodges the last one and drops Miz with the Side Effect. Matt goes for the cover, but Miz kicks out at two. Jordan tags in, as does Axel. Jordan pulls Axel into the ring and drops him with a few elbow shots. Jordan slams Axel into the corner and then delivers a suplex to Dallas. Jordan spears both of them in the corner and then suplexes Axel. Jordan goes for the cover, but Miz breaks it up.

Matt tosses Miz to the floor and Dallas takes Matt out with a neck-breaker. Jeff drops Dallas with a Twist of Fate and Jordan sends Dallas out. Jordan drops Axel with a suplex, but Miz tags in and drops Jordan with the Skull Crushing Finale and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Miztourage.

We see the video hype package for the match between Dublin-07 and 2/3 Shield. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have joined Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. Ambrose says he is feeling agressive and is in a mood. Someone asks them what their tag team name is. Rollins says they don’t need a name but after tonight, everyone can call them the Raw Tag Team Champions. Ambrose says he has made a list, but Rollins says they will look at it later. Someone asks how it feels to be back together. Rollins says it’s surreal and Ambrose says he is feeling confident. Someone asks what was the best moment when they were in The Shield. Rollins says there are so many and Ambrose says they opened the show in the first WWE event in the Barclays Center. He says Jay-Z doesn’t own the building, he and Rollins do.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa (c) (w/Titus O’Neil) vs. Neville

