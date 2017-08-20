WWE SummerSlam Coverage: The Big Show vs. Big Cass



Singles Match (w/Enzo Amore Suspended Above the Ring in a Shark Cage): The Big Show vs. Big Cass

Show backs Cass into the corner and delivers a few body shots. Show delivers a headbutt and then a shoulder tackle. Show slaps Cass across the chest a few times and then takes him down to the mat. Show continues with the body shots and then drops Cass with a side slam, but Show lands on his bad hand. Show tosses Cass across the ring and the gets on the middle rope. He goes to splash down onto Cass, but Cass rolls out of the way and Show lands on his hand. Cass splashes Show in the corner and goes for a big boot, but Show catches him with the KO Punch. Show goes for the cover, but Cass kicks out at two.

Show goes to smash Cass in the corner, but Cass moves out of the way and then kicks Show in the hand. Cass rains punches down on Show’s hand down on the mat and then kicks Show in the hand again. Cass kicks Show in the midsection and then stomps down on Show’s hand. Cass works over Show’s hand and applies an arm-bar submission down on the mat. The crowd begins to chant “Boring” and Cass taunts them. Cass goes back to the arm bar submission, but Show tries to fight out of it. Cass turns it into a wrist-lock, but Show fights to his feet. Show backs Cass into the corner and drives his knee into Cass’ midsection. Show tosses Cass across the ring and drops him with some shoulder tackles.

(Visited 39 times, 39 visits today)