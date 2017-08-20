WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman



WWE Universal Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

Joe battles with Lesnar and Strowman tosses Reigns to the outside and follows him out. Lesnar gets the upperhand and sends Joe to the outside. Reigns slams Strowman into the ring post and stares at Lesnar. Lesnar drops Reigns with a suplex and then one to Joe as well. Strowman gets into the ring but Reigns and Joe get into the ring. Reigns goes after Lesnar and Joe after Strowman, but Lesnar and Strowman send them back to the outside. They lock up and Strowman tosses Lesnar into the corner and splashes him. Strowman tosses Lesnar out to the floor. Reigns gets into the ring and Strowman tosses him aside. Strowman charges, but Reigns moves and Strowman hits the post. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch to Lesnar on the outside. Reigns spears Lesnar through the barricade and Joe dodges the spear. Joe slams Reigns down onto the announce table and Strowman knocks Joe over the table.

Strowman takes apart an announce table and knocks Lesnar back down to the mat. Strowman picks Lesnar up and power slams him through the table. Strowman tosses Joe back into the ring, but Reigns takes Strowman out with the Drive-by. Joe takes Reigns out with a flying forearm. Joe picks Reigns up, but Strowman throws an announcers chair and takes them both down. Strowman takes apart another table and power slams Lesnar through it again. The referee calls for help from the back to check on Lesnar. Strowman picks up the last announce table and dumps it down onto Lesnar. Trainers and medics rush to ringside and get the table off of Lesnar. A stretcher comes in and they place Lesnar on it and wheel him away.

Strowman grabs the steps and nails Joe with them, and then Reigns as well. He nails Joe again and then tosses them into the ring. Strowman tosses Reigns into the ring and Reigns goes on the offensive. Strowman shoves him away, but Reigns hits Strowman with the steps a few times. Reigns sends Strowman down to the floor and Joe rolls up Reigns for a two count. Joe drops Reigns with an atomic drop and a kick to the face. Joe goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. Reigns comes back and takes Joe down with a slam and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out at two. Joe comes back and tries to go for the Coquina Clutch, but Strowman comes back and delivers a double choke-slam to both. Strowman goes for the cover on Reigns, but he kicks out at two and all three men are down.

Lesnar emerges from the back and storms back to the ring as Strowman stands up. Lesnar goes right after Strowman and knocks him out of the ring. Lesnar delivers a suplex to Reigns and then one to Joe. Strowman gets into the ring and goes for the power slam, but Lesnar escapes. Strowman delivers an elbow and smashes Lesnar in the corner. Lesnar goes for the Kimora Lock on Strowman and he has it locked in. Reigns delivers the Superman Punch to Strowman and Lesnar, and then one to Joe as well. Reigns spears Lesnar, but Lesnar kicks out at two. Reigns sets up for another spear, but Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch. Strowman dropkicks them both into the corner and takes Joe down with the power slam. He goes for the cover, but the Lesnar pulls the referee out of the ring at two.

Reigns drops Lesnar with a Superman Punch on the floor and delivers one to Strowman in the ring. Strowman powers out at two and Reigns charges, but Strowman counters with a big boot. Strowman power slams Reigns and goes for the cover, but Lesnar breaks up the count at two. Strowman grabs Lesnar, but Lesnar counters and lifts Strowman for the F5. Strowman counters and Reigns spears Strowman and everyone is down. Lesnar grabs Reigns for the F5, but Joe grabs Reigns and tosses him to the floor. Joe locks the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar, but Lesnar counters with the F5. Lesnar goes for the cover, but Reigns breaks it up at two. Reigns hits Lesnar with a few Superman punches and then sets up for the spear. Lesnar counters the spear and hits the F5 and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar.

