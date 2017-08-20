WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Randy Orton vs. Rusev



Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Rusev attacks Orton before the match and knocks him out to the floor. Rusev slams Orton into the LED ring post and then delivers a fall-away slam into the barricade. Rusev tosses Orton back into the ring and the referee checks on Orton. Orton pulls himself to his feet and the referee calls for the bell.

Rusev charges at Orton, but Orton moves and drops Rusev with an RKO and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Randy Orton.

We see an ad for WWE 2K18.

Sasha Banks is walking backstage and she stops to hug Bayley.

