WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Naomi vs. Natalya



WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya

Natalya connects with a slap and then beats down Naomi in the corner. Naomi battles back with some right hands, but Natalya takes Naomi down again and steps on her neck. Naomi comes back with a DDT and slaps Natalya across the face and Natalya rolls to the outside. Naomi gets on the apron and kicks Natalya in the face. Naomi takes Natalya down with a blockbuster on the outside. Naomi rolls Natalya back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya comes back and drapes Naomi’s leg over the top rope and then slingshots her into the LED ring post. Natalya tosses Naomi back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two.

Natalya slams Naomi into the corner and then stomps away on her. Natalya grabs Naomi and delivers a snap suplex and goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out as we see Carmella and James Ellsworth watching the match from backstage. Natalya drops Naomi with a clothesline and goes for another cover, but Naomi kicks out again. Natalya slaps Naomi across the face and then chokes her over the middle rope. Naomi comes back with kicks to Natalya, but Natalya drops her with a sit out slam. Natalya goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two again. Natalya applies an abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring, but Naomi gets free. Natalya drops Naomi with a discus clothesline and goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out again.

Natalya takes Naomi to the corner and connects with a forearm to the neck. Natalya sends Naomi up top, but Naomi gets free and takes Natalya out with a middle rope neck-breaker. Naomi goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Natalya and Naomi exchange rights and lefts and Naomi drops her with a kick to the face. Naomi slams Natalya face-first to the mat and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Naomi kicks Natalya repeatedly, but Natalya comes back with a dropkick. Natalya goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Naomi comes back and puts Natalya on the middle rope and kicks her in the back. Naomi comes in with a slingshot leg drop and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two.

Natalya sends Naomi face-first into the turnbuckle, but Naomi counters with a roll-up for a two count. Naomi goes for a submission, but Natalya turns it around and locks in the Sharpshooter. Naomi counters and flips Natalya head-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault, but Natalya gets her knees up. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter again and Naomi taps out.

Winner and new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Natalya.

We see an ad for WWE Shop and you can save 30% of your orders tonight with code SLAM. We then see the first promo for WWE No Mercy, which will be a Raw-exclusive event this year.

We see the shark cage being lowered into the ring and then see the video hype package for the match between The Big Show and Big Cass.

Enzo’s music hits and he cuts his usual promo before the match begins.

