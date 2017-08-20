WWE SummerSlam Coverage: John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

We see the opening video for SummerSlam, which highlights the matches for tonight’s show. We then go into the Barclays Center where Tom Phillips welcomes us to the show.



John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Corbin tries to kick Cena a few times, but Cena leaves the ring and wastes some time talking to the commentators. Cena rolls back into the ring as Corbin comes out after him. Cena applies a side-headlock and backs Corbin into the corner. Corbin decks Cena with a couple right hands and then drives his knee into Cena’s midsection. Corbin stomps down onto Cena and then kicks him in the face. Corbin delivers a right hand and drops Cena back down to the mat. Cena fights back with headbutts to the midsection, but Corbin sends him to the corner. Corbin drops Cena with a big clothesline and goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two. Corbin stomps away on Cena and then stomps on his hand.

Corbin delivers more right hands and then takes Cena down with a suplex. Cena fights back with right hands and then goes for a cross-body, but Corbin catches him. Corbin slams Cena down the mat and goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two. Corbin applies a submission down on the mat, but Cena comes back and drops Corbin with a dropkick. Corbin comes right back with a right hand to drop Cena again. Corbin grabs Cena, but Cena comes back and drops Corbin with shoulder tackles and a side slam. Cena goes for the Five-Knuckle Shuffle, but Corbin moves and drops Cena with the chokeslam back-breaker. Corbin goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two.

Corbin places Cena on the top rope and climbs, but Cena fights back with headbutts. Cena sends Corbin back down and takes Corbin down with a tornado DDT. Cena connects with the Five-Knuckle Shuffle and sets up for the AA. Corbin fights out and drops Cena with the Deep Six. Corbin goes for the cover, but Cena kicks out at two. Corbin delivers forearm shots to Cena down on the mat and then stomps away on him in the corner. Corbin delivers more forearms in the corner and then charges, but Cena moves and drops Corbin with a flying clothesline. Cena picks Corbin up and delivers the AA and gets the pin fall.

Winner: John Cena.

—

We see some video game contests on Xavier Woods’s Up Up Down Down YouTube channel.

We see the video hype package for the match between Naomi and Natalya.

