WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura



WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (w/The Singh Brothers) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura goes behind for a waist-lock, but Mahal turns it into a wrist-lock. Nakamura gets free and applies a headlock. Nakamura uses some of his offense and Mahal shoves him away. Mahal charges, but Nakamura moves and sends Mahal out to the floor. Nakamura delivers a few right hands and then kicks Mahal back down to the floor. Mahal gets back into the ring and kicks Nakamura in the leg. Mahal clubs Nakamura across the back, but Nakamura comes back with a dropkick and then a knee drop across Mahal’s face. Nakamura takes Mahal to the corner and delivers Good Vibrations. Mahal rolls to the outside to regroup with The Singh Brothers.

Nakamura follows him out and backs him into the barricade. Nakamura tosses Mahal back into the ring and the Singhs provide a distraction that allows Mahal to knock Nakamura into the barricade. Mahal grabs Nakamura and tosses him back into the ring and drops a series of knees to Nakamura. Mahal grinds his knee into Nakamura’s face and then drives his knee into Nakamura’s back. Mahal applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat. Mahal mocks Nakamura and then drops an elbow. Mahal keeps the elbow shots coming and then goes back to the rear chin-lock. Nakamura fights out and drives a knee into Mahal’s midsection. Nakamura drops Mahal with a left and both men are down in the ring.

Nakamura drops Mahal with a boot to the jaw and then kicks Mahal in the chest a few times. Nakamura sends Mahal into the corner and connects with a clothesline. Nakamura raises a knee into Mahal’s midsection and goes for the cover, but Mahal kicks out at two. Nakamura grabs Mahal and goes for the exploder suplex, but Mahal elbows his way out of it. Mahal goes for a power bomb, but Nakamura holds on and locks in a triangle submission. Mahal gets to the ropes and Nakamura applies a front face-lock. Nakamura goes for a suplex, but Mahal blocks it. Nakamura drives a knee into Mahal’s midsection and then delivers a face-buster. Nakamura sets up for the knee strike, but Mahal sends him into the corner. Mahal connects with a knee and then drapes Nakamura over the top rope. Mahal drops Nakamura with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Nakamura kicks out at two.

Mahal sets up for the Khallas, but Nakamura elbows his way out. Mahal charges, but Nakamura moves and Mahal hits the ring post. Nakamura knees Mahal in the back of the head and then sets up for the Kinshasa, but Samir Singh gets on the apron. Nakamura pulls him in the ring and then hits him with the Kinshasa and then delivers one to Sumil as well. Mahal grabs Nakamura and lays him out with the Khallas and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Champion: Jinder Mahal.

We see an ad for the WWE Network and then another hype video for the upcoming Mae Young Classic, which streams on the WWE Network beginning Monday, August 28th.

We see another add for WWE No Mercy, which is a Raw-exclusive PPV on Sunday, September 24th.

We see the video hype package for the match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.

