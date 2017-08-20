WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt



Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Wyatt rolls out of the ring as Balor stalks him from the mat. Wyatt gets back into the ring, but Balor connects with kicks and punches. Balor beats down Wyatt against the ropes and Wyatt rolls out of the ring. Balor comes out after him and connects with a flying forearm. Balor tosses Wyatt back into the ring and we have a stalemate and Wyatt hangs upside down in the corner. Balor takes Wyatt down and kicks him in the face. Balor grabs Wyatt, but Wyatt gets to the ropes. Wyatt kicks Balor away and goes to the outside, but Balor launches himseld over the top rope and takes Wyatt out.

Balor tosses Wyatt into the ring and goes up top, but Wyatt rolls back to the outside. Balor goes after him, but Wyatt catches him with a right hand. Wyatt grabs Balor and suplexes him to the floor. Wyatt slams Balor’s face into the ring apron and then tosses him back into the ring. Wyatt delivers a few right hands against the ropes and then takes him to the corner. Balor fights back, but Wyatt keeps the advantage. Wyatt puts Balor on the top rope and smacks Balor across the face. Wyatt drops Balor from the top with a shoulder breaker and then applies a rear chin-lock in the middle of the ring.

Balor fights free, but Wyatt slams him into the corner and splashes him. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Balor counters and takes Wyatt down to the mat. Balor stomps down onto Wyatt and delivers an overhead kick. Balor drops Wyatt with a few clotheslines and then sends him out to the floor. Balor kicks Wyatt in the face and them stomps down on the back of his neck on the outside. Balor tosses Wyatt back into the ring and goes up top. Balor sets up for the Coupe de Grace, but Wyatt counters and sets up for Sister Abigail. Balor gets free and drops Wyatt with a slingblade. Balor charges, but Wyatt kicks him in the face. Wyatt slams Balor down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Balor kicks out at two.

Wyatt delivers a running senton and goes for another cover, but Balor kicks out at two again. Wyatt goes to the ropes, but Balor cuts him off with an enzuiguri. Balor delivers an elbow to the chest and goes for the cover, but Wyatt kicks out at two. Wyatt rolls to the floor, but Balor follows him out. Balor dropkicks Wyatt into the barricade and tosses him back into the ring. Balor charges, but Wyatt drops him with a clothesline. Wyatt goes for the cover, but Balor kicks out at two. Wyatt crab walks, but Balor gets right up and stares Wyatt down. Wyatt charges, but Balor drops him with the slingblade. Balor dropkicks Wyatt in the corner and connects with the Coup de Grace and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Finn Balor.

