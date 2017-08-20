WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins



WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

Ambrose and Sheamus start the match and Sheamus takes Ambrose down with a side-headlock take down. Ambrose get back to his feet and backs Sheamus against the ropes. Ambrose applies a headlock now and Rollins tags in. Ambrose drops Sheamus with a suplex and Rollns drops a knee. Rollins goes for the cover, but Sheamus kicks out at two. Sheamus comes back and takes advantage and Cesaro tags in. Cesaro delivers an uppercut to Rollins, but Rollins takes control and slams Cesaro into the corner as Ambrose tags in. Ambrose drops a forearm shot and goes for the cover, but Cesaro kicks out. Ambrose drives a knee into Cesaro’s midsection and Rollins tags in. Ambrose and Rollins knock Cesaro and Sheamus to the floor.

Cesaro gets back into the ring and knocks Ambrose to the floor and Sheamus connects with a Brogue Kick. Rollins comes to the floor, but Cesaro and Sheamus slams him into the barricade. Cesaro tosses Rollins back into the ring and then slams him down to the mat and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus drops an elbow and then delivers an uppercut and tags in Rollins. Cesaro tags in and clubs Rollins from the top rope. Cesaro applies a headlock to Rollins and Sheamus tags in. Sheamus slams Rollins to the mat and goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Cesaro runs out into the crowd and destroys a beachball that the crowd was tossing around.

It breaks down on the outside and Ambrose takes out everyone with a dive from the top rope. Ambrose tosses Rollins back into the ring and wants the tag. Sheamus gets back into the ring to stop Rollins, but Rollins kicks him away. Cesaro and Ambrose tag in and Ambrose drops Cesaro with a few clotheslines. Sheamus gets into the ring, but Rollins tags in.

*My Internet connection dropped for a bit*

I’m back and Cesaro has the Sharpshooter locked on Ambrose. Ambrose tries to get to the ropes, but Cesaro pulls him back and turns it into a cross-face submission. Ambrose turns it into a pin, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Sheamus tags in and comes off the top with a clothesline. He goes for the cover, but Ambrose kicks out at two. Cesaro tags back in and they drop Ambrose with a double crucifix. Cesato goes for the cover, but Rollins breaks it up. Cesaro and Sheamus stomp away on Rollins and toss him out to the floor.

Rollins back back in and superkicks Cesaro and delivers a knee to Sheamus and Ambrose drops Sheamus with Dirty Deeds and gets the pin fall.

Winners and new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

We see the video hype package for the match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens.

