WWE SummerSlam Coverage: Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks



WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Banks and Bliss battle into the corner and exchange rapid fire right hand. Bliss drops Banks with a right hand that sends her across the ring. Bliss comes off the ropes, but Banks drops her with a drop toe hold. Banks sends Bliss to the apron, but Bliss counters and drapes Banks over the middle rope and connects with a knee lift. Bliss goes up top and connects with a cross-body. Bliss goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Banks turns it into her own cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss backs Banks into the corner and hangs her up on the middle rope. Bliss slams Banks face-first down to the mat and then delivers more right hands. Bliss goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Bliss then stands on Banks’ hair and pulls her up from the mat.

Bliss slams Banks down to the mat again and goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Banks fights back briefly, but Bliss takes her down again. Bliss drives knees into Banks and then connects with the springboard moonsault/double knees combo. Bliss goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Bliss chokes Banks over the middle rope and goes for another cover, but Banks kicks out again. Bliss cranks the neck of Banks down on the mat, but Banks gets free. Banks goes for a roll-up, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss comes right back and slams Banks down to the mat. Bliss goes for the cover, but Banks once again kicks out. Bliss backs Banks into the corner and drives her shoulder into the midsection. Banks turns it around and connects with right hands. Bliss knocks Banks away and goes up top and picks Banks up by the throat in the corner.

Banks pulls Bliss down with a hurricanrana and then drives her knee into Bliss’ face and both women are down. Banks comes back with some clotheslines and then a dropkick. Banks drops Bliss with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss comes back with a knee to the midsection and then a face-buster off of her knee. Bliss goes for the cover, but Banks kicks out at two. Bliss grabs Banks, but Banks kicks her in the back of the head. Bliss comes back and goes for a sunset flip, but Banks slams her into the turnbuckles. Banks drives double knees into Bliss a few times and goes for the cover, but Bliss kicks out at two. Bliss comes back with a right hand and goes for the DDT, but Banks turns it into the back-stabber and locks in the Bank Statement. Bliss quickly gets to the ropes and rolls to the floor.

Banks gets on the apron, but Bliss pulls her down to the floor. Bliss tosses Banks back into the ring and then tosses her right back out. Banks gets back into the ring at the nine count and Bliss works over Banks’ injured shoulder. Bliss slams Banks down to the mat and kicks her in the ribs. Bliss steps over Banks and goes up top. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss and connects, but Banks kicks out at two. Banks comes back and slams Bliss face-first to the mat and locks in the Bank Statement. Bliss works over Banks’ shoulder and rolls her up, but Banks kicks out at two. Banks locks in the Bank Statement again and Bliss taps out.

Winner and new Raw Women’s Champion: Sasha Banks.

