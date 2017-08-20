WWE SummerSlam Coverage: AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens



WWE United States Championship Match (w/Shane McMahon as the Special Guest Referee): AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Styles and Owens brawl before the bell and McMahon has to separate them twice. The bell rings and they brawl to the outside. Styles connects with a running knee and tosses Owens back into the ring. Styles keeps control and slams Owens into the corner. Styles drops Owens with a back-breaker and stomps down onto Owens. Styles drops a knee to Owens and takes him to the corner, but Owens punches Styles in the throat to separate. Owens drops Styles with a big clothesline out of the corner and chops him in the opposite corner. Owens slams Styles down to the mat, but Styles comes right back and the men exchange right hands. Owens sends Styles into the corner and clotheslines him. Owens connects with the cannonball and goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two.

Owens drops Styles with another clothesline and then connects with a senton. Owens goes for another cover, but Styles kicks out. Owens applies a headlock down on the mat. Owens chops Styles against the ropes after Styles gets to his feet. Styles fight back and they brawl in the middle of the ring. Styles delivers a face-buster to Owens and both men are down. Styles sets up for the Styles Clash, but Owens counters with a back-body drop. Styles comes back and keeps control and takes Owens down again. Styles drags Owens to the corner and goes up top, but Owens gets to his feet and stumbles into McMahon, who falls into the ropes and knocks Styles down. Owens grabs Styles and lifts him up, but Styles counters with elbows and takes Owens down with a sunset flip power bomb.

Styles goes for the 450 splash, but Owens pulls McMahon onto him and Styles end up hitting McMahon instead. Styles looks at McMahon and Owens sets Styles off the ropes and connects with the pop-up powerbomb. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens gets face-to-face with McMahon and complains about the count and Styles rolls him around and applies the Calf Crusher, but Owens rakes the eyes to break the hold. McMahon scolds Owens and McMahon gets sent to the floor after Owens shoves Styles into him Styles locks in the Calf Crusher in the ring and Owens taps, but McMahon is down on the outside. Styles tells McMahon to do his job and shoves him. McMahon shoves Styles and Owens rolls Styles up and grabs the tights, but Styles kicks out at two.

Owens sends Styles into the top turnbuckle and charges, but Styles meets him with a forearm. Styles suplexes Owens into the turnbuckles and then sets him up top. Styles goes for a sunset flip, but Owens catches him and turns it into an inverted suplex. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out at two. Owens and Styles exchange right hands in the ring and Styles gets the upper hand. Styles goes for the Pele kick, but Owens counters with a superkick. Owens goes for the cover, but Styles kicks out. Styles comes back with the Styles Clash and goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Styles goes to the apron and sets up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Owens ducks under. Styles comes off the ropes, but Owens catches him with the pop-up power bomb. Owens goes for the cover and gets the three, but McMahon waves it off as Styles put his foot on the rope at the last second.

Owens gets in McMahon’s face and they start shoving. Styles rolls Owens up for a two count and then hits the Pele kick. Styles connects with the Phenomenal Forearm and then the Styles Clash and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles.

We see footage from an anti-bullying event that was co-hosted by WWE and Cricket Wireless that was hosted at the Barclays Center earlier in the week.

We see the video hype package for the match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura.

