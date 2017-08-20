Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

– Below is video of Christy St. Cloud trying to interview Bobby Roode after his main event loss to new WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” last night. Roode throws a fit and orders a lackey to go and get his car. Roderick Strong appears and taunts Roode, telling him they will see each other soon.

– WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering tweeted the following on The Authors of Pain losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe at Takeover:

I own this. I accept full responsibility. Battles happen. In war the victorious #AOP will write the history book. @WWENetwork @WWENXT — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) August 20, 2017

– Takeover saw NXT Women’s Champion Asuka remain undefeated with a win over Ember Moon. Triple H posted the following backstage photo and congratulated her on the win:

#TheStreak continues through Brooklyn. Congratulations to the @WWENXT Women’s Champion, @wwe_asuka. #NXTTakeOver

