Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

Aug 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of Christy St. Cloud trying to interview Bobby Roode after his main event loss to new WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” last night. Roode throws a fit and orders a lackey to go and get his car. Roderick Strong appears and taunts Roode, telling him they will see each other soon.

– WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering tweeted the following on The Authors of Pain losing the NXT Tag Team Titles to SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe at Takeover:

– Takeover saw NXT Women’s Champion Asuka remain undefeated with a win over Ember Moon. Triple H posted the following backstage photo and congratulated her on the win:

#TheStreak continues through Brooklyn. Congratulations to the @WWENXT Women’s Champion, @wwe_asuka. #NXTTakeOver

